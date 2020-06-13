Database of Armenia’s Covid-19 patients and potential suspects hacked – reports – Panorama

A database of some 3600 Covid-19 patients and people who came in direct experience of them, has been hacked, Samvel Martirosyan, an expert tin information security wrote on Facebook, adding the list is caught by Azerbaijani hackers.

Martirosyan cited a hacker alleging the database was hacked from the ministry of healthcare computers. The data included home elevators patients’ residential addresses, passport data, and contact details, and in his words ‘is unlikely to be fake.’ Martirosyan didn’t publish the list of the folks citing personal data protection.

Panorama.am turned to the ministry of healthcare for comments on the incident.

Alina Nikoghosyan, Spokesperson at the ministry, informed regulations enforcement bodies are investigating the incident. “There is no such database at the ministry,” Nikoghosyan noted.

Meanwhile, at the request of Panorama.am to touch upon the report, an officer at National Security Service press service promised to offer comments later.