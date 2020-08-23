Data Storage Start-up Sharder to Increase Data Storage Space

Blockchain data storage and personal privacy start-up Sharder desires to increase its data storage space as it looks to offer the storage center for the Island blockchain application.

The brand-new application, called Boxes, brightens Sharder’s storage by an extra 96 terabytes. It’s existing storage center presently deals with 32 terabytes.

Sharder chief marketing officer Paul Rogash informed Cointelegraph Boxes will serve as the storage center for Island and will come out in the 3rd quarter of this year.

“Boxes will interact with other blockchain applications where we can give more security and storage space,” Rogash stated. “One of its crucial usages is for the upcoming Island application which remains in the last of advancement.

Island, a storage application for delicate data, will be launched internationally inOctober Rogash stated Island approached Sharder in 2015 and signed an advancement agreement inFebruary

Sharder supplies safe storage of files throughout several blockchains. Data is encrypted and after that divided into pieces prior to being dispersed to various nodes. The business stated its design guarantees data is more protected by doing this. It likewise permits simpler authentication and recognition of data.

“We’re not storing data you consistently have to call up; this is data that is sensitive and you want secured such medical files or police reports,” Rogash stated. “You want to make sure that information is very secure.”

Along with Island, Sharder currently deals with SignEase and Filecoin, who is likewise dealing with a decentralized storage mainnet. Sharder likewise has a token, SS, to spend for storage services. Rogash stated the business remains in talks with other business to deal Boxes as a safe data storage center.