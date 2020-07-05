Dashcam footage captures moment state trooper narrowly avoids being struck by lightning

A state trooper narrowly avoided being hit by lightning and dashcam footage shows it struck just yards from where he was helping a motorist.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared a clip of the incident on line Friday, saying: ‘Woah! That was close!’

The trooper had stopped to greatly help a motorist during a storm Thursday on the Turner Turnpike when he came ‘awfully close’ to being hit, they said.

He isn’t thought to have now been injured in the incident.

‘This lightning strike came awfully close to our trooper yesterday when that he stopped to aid with some equipment that had fallen off a trailer on the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Stroud’, the highway patrol added.

Scroll down for video

Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared a clip of the incident online Friday

The footage begins with the state trooper walking towards his patrol vehicle in the pouring rain.

Moments later an enormous bolt of lightening generally seems to strike the highway right next to him. He jumps as that he continues to walk back once again to his car.

The lightning generally seems to rock the automobile in front of him.

A video of the incident has since been shared more than 3,500 times with viewers commenting how lucky the trooper was.

One viewer, Brett Gilbert, commented: ‘OMG so thankful the Trooper is safe!’

Donna Sears Dougherty added: ‘Made my armhairs operate! Glad many people are safe! Too close!’

The CDC say the chances of being hit by lightning remain 1 in 500,000.

The trooper stopped to to help a motorist on the Turner Turnpike Thursday