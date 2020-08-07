Dash price grows by 10%, breaches $100 mark

Dash price rose in late July, lastly enabling it to breach $90

The coin was not above this level given that late February of this year.

Following the breaking of this resistance, DASH likewise rose previous $100

Dash (DASH) has actually seen a strong rise in the last numerous days, which permitted it to climb up back above $100 mark for the very first time in over 6 months. The coin is still far from its YTD high, however it seems on its method up, a minimum of in the meantime.

DASH in 2020

DASH price was rather low in the early days of the year, sitting at around $40 However, the coin began seeing an exceptional price efficiency nearly right away, rising as much as $60 in the very first week of the year.

Following a small correction, DASH rose yet once again, this time seeing a much more powerful development, which took it from $50 to $132 in just 6 days.

Of course, everybody relocated to purchase Dash at the time, which permitted the coin to get such strong momentum. However, every huge rise typically leads to a strong correction, also, therefore Dash quickly stopped rising, and it dropped by almost $40, back to $90 This level functioned as a strong assistance, and it softened the coin’s fall, avoiding it from sinking even more down.





When the whole market began rallying, DASH took part and it rose to the exact same height of $132 again. Similarly enough, when the bulls withdrew and correction happened, the coin as soon as again sank to $90, and after that back to $40 after the mid-March crash.

Dash healing after March

After sinking back to $40, Dash stayed near this assistance for numerous days prior to it as soon as again rose as much as $70 This was a fast healing, however from there on, the coin needed to strive to bypass every significant resistance.

Eventually, it reached $90 once again by May, however the resistance declined its price to $65 The coin stayed stuck in between $65 and $80 for over 2 months, and it lastly began seeing another development as July ended.





Now, in early August, DASH is rising as soon as again, with a development of 10% in the last 24 hours. The rise permitted it to breach the resistance at $90, and even the one at $100, a minimum of in the meantime.

Conclusion

It stays to be seen whether Dash will keep rising, or if a correction is to happen in days to come. For now, nevertheless, the coin represents a fantastic chance for those who invested when its price was low.