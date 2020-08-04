Dash Launches Latin America’s First Ever Crypto Debit Card

Dash has actually partnered with Mexican cryptocurrency exchange,Taurus io, to launch the first crypto Visa debit card in LatinAmerica The deal will at first just be offered to Taurus’ clients in Mexico.

The card will operate at countless shops in Mexico by transforming crypto funds to pesos utilizing the Tauros mobile app. It will likewise can performing online deals. Speaking with Cointelegraph, Ernesto Contreras, Head of Business Development at Dash Core Group, offered more information about the brand-new item, which is the first of its kind in the area:

“The Tauros card is a first in Mexico and the region, and it will also allow for a very easy way in and out of the Tauros ecosystem, which is very important as it adds massive usability to Dash users in the country. The fact that we are giving the opportunity for people to earn DashBack rewards with their card will also give a boost to the crypto ecosystem in Mexico as now anyone can use their pesos, and Hodl Dash.”

COVID-19 drove the debit card’s launch forward

He included that the current requirement for contactless payments assisted to speed up the item offering. He stressed the requirement of social distancing, keeping in mind that this will be the “new normal after this pandemic.”

Salvador Melendez, CEO of Tauros Exchange, thinks that the crypto environment in Mexico has an interest in a method to invest crypto straight. He mentioned that “this new world is about freedom.”

The Dash Core Group just recently revealed strategies to launch another upgrade near completion of August.