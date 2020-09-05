Dash introduces protocol versioning in update

The Dash platform will be presenting protocol versioning and other brand-new functions in its most currentupdate

Dash revealed its 4th update over the weekend. The platform usually launches brand-new performances every 6 weeks, so the next update is anticipated in between October 6 and 20.

Dash stated it is including variations of its protocol to make it much easier for designers to start transitioning to a testnet and mainnet. Previously, designers required to clean information on Evonet and update their platform software application with each brand-new release. The business stated:

“While this approach is fine for early testing, it is not appropriate for testnet and mainnet. To handle different versions of data, nodes, and clients all working in coordination, DCG developers introduced versioning that allows for the smooth rollout of breaking changes without affecting user experience.”

Other brand-new performances consist of file binary residential or commercial properties where designers now have the capability to specify binary fields in an information agreement, enhancements in the Dash Platform Name Service such as including a default name function, refactoring its JavaScript library, advances in the circulation plan and modifications to the DAPI end points.