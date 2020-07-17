Dash DFAF455GBAQ01 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 6 qt, Aqua



Price: $99.99 - $79.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 19:16:08 UTC – Details)



Reduce added fat by up to 80% – air frying eliminates the need for oil, reducing added fats by up to 80% as compared to traditional frying methods.6 quart Capacity – a greater Capacity can handle everything from individual meals to larger dinners for the entire family, and is perfect for entertaining! air crisp technology – the air frying process crisps up your food and makes delicious snacks without the need for a deep fryer. On-stick coating – nonstick coating on the crisper tray and crisper basket makes cleaning easy and eliminates build-up. HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Dash deluxe air fryer uses air crisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

6 QUART CAPACITY: The PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, entertaining, or those who have busy schedules. 6qt basket is larger, and makes an abundance of appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, french fries, even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer – it couldn’t be easier

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply load the large 6 qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer. Your food comes out crispy, guaranteed, EVERY TIME. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

SAFER: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it (bonus, the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe for even easier cleanup)

INCLUDES: The 1700-watt Deluxe air fryer is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty and includes a recipe book and recipe database access (all non-electric parts are dishwasher safe). Available in Black, White, Red, and Aqua