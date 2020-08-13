Dash DCB001AF Air Fryer Recipe Book for Healthier + Delicious Meals, Snacks & Desserts, Over 70+ Easy to Follow Guides, Cookbook



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 10:04:27 UTC – Details)



Get started cooking healthy, delicious meals and ingredients with the latest cookbook from Dash: Air Frying For Everyone. From appetizers to yummy desserts, this cookbook gets you experimenting with healthier ways to fry. Choose from a wide variety of delicious recipes that are simple to make, whether for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. The air fryer cookbook has it all!

75 RECIPES: Delicious healthy appetizers, meals, and desserts are just a page flip away with our full color, easy to follow cookbook and recipe guide

HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Dash Air Fryers use AirCrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food

VERSATILE: There is a recipe for everyone – tacos, burgers, fries, donuts, cheesecakes, fries, wings and more!

PERFECT GIFT: The Dash Air Fryer companion recipe book is the perfect stocking stuffer or add-on gift for Christmas, birthdays, holidays, or any special occasion

DASH AIR FRYER COMPANION: Use in conjunction with any of the air fryers by Dash: compact, compact digital or deluxe. Available in a variety of colors to match any kitchen décor

Included Components: Cook Book