DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Digital Display, Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 1.6 L, up to 2 QT, Aqua (Renewed)

HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: DASH compact air fryer uses air crisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

DIGITAL DISPLAY: Simply load the fryer basket (up to 2 QT capacity), use one of the 5 presets (or manual setting), to easily track time and temperature. Your food comes out crispy, guaranteed, EVERY TIME. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

SAFER: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it! (bonus, the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe for even easier cleanup!)

VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules. Appetizers to desserts, 1 dozen chicken wings, 1lb French fries, even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer – it couldn’t be easier!

COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Half the weight of a standard fryer, the Dash Air Fryer is your MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/rv traveling. Plus, its sleek design and trendy color options will accent any kitchen space

INCLUDES: Backed by a 1 year manufacturer warranty and comes with recipe guide companion cookbook with 15+ recipes that go beyond fries, and recipe database access. Available in Black, White, Grey, Red, and Aqua