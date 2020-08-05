DAS didn’t play any role in F1 tyre failures

Mercedes motorists Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton both suffered front-left tyre failures in the closing phases of Sunday’s race at Silverstone, costing the group a 1-2 surface.

Bottas’ front-left tyre stopped working with 3 laps staying in the race, triggering him to drop from 2nd to 11 th location in the last category.

Hamilton had the ability to drag his automobile house on 3 wheels after his tyre stopped working on the last lap, scoring an exceptional house race success.

Hamilton stated after the race he was “convinced” particles was to blame for the failure, while tyre provider Pirelli indicated the long stints finished by all motorists on the tough substance towards completion of the race.

Mercedes has actually utilized its ingenious DAS system this year to assist its motorists on tyre warm-up, resulting in concerns regarding whether it had actually played a role in triggering the failures.

But the group has actually relocated to eliminate any link in between DAS and the occurrences.

” A great deal of concerns this year, however likewise particularly [for] this race, were around DAS and whether that added to the failure or not,” Mercedes method director James Vowles stated in the group’s post-race debrief video.

” I can unconditionally state the response is no. There are a couple of factors behind that.

“First of all, it wasn’t utilized any time truly towards the component of the …