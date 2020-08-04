Darwin Supercars travel pushed back again

There has actually been much speculation relating to the back- to-back Hidden Valley rounds given that last Friday, when the Northern Territory federal government stated some locations of south-east Queensland, consisting of the City if Brisbane, as a COVID-19 location.

That cast doubt over whether the similarity Triple Eight, which is based in Brisbane, and Scott McLaughlin, who resides in the Queensland capital, would have the ability to travel to the Territory without serving necessary quarantine.

As specifically exposed byMotorsport com crunch talks in between Supercars and NT health authorities occurred on Saturday, the result of which was an arrangement that the rounds might proceed.

However ever since the charter flight reserved to transfer series and group personnel, consisting of chauffeurs, from Brisbane to Darwin has actually been postponed two times, initially from Monday to this night, and now again up until tomorrow night.

As it stands there is still no company indicator the rounds will not take place, nevertheless Supercars is yet to formally validate they will, the only interaction from the series up until now a declaration of recognition relating to the location statements lastFriday