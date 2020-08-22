Darwin Supercars: Pye fastest in first practice

The Team 18 chauffeur went quickest on his last run, thanks to a transfer to a set of green Dunlops after concentrating on race laps previously in the half-hour session.

A 1m06.240 s sufficed to leave him a tenth clear of Bryce Fullwood and Lee Holdsworth.

“I think the most promising thing isn’t only the last lap, but what our pace was like on the used tyre,” stated Pye.

” I believe it’s all right. It …Keep reading



Read The Full Article