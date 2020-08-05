Darwin Supercars opener to be postponed by a week

There has actually been doubt over this weekend’s occasion because last Friday, when the Northern Territory federal government stated the City of Brisbane a COVID-19 location.

That linked a variety of group personnel, which, by the letter of the law, would have been needed to quarantine for 14 days when getting here in the Territory.

Talks on Saturday in between NT health authorities and Supercars ended in a contract that the rounds might proceed as prepared, nevertheless ever since it appears the approvals have not been supplied.

A charter flight from Brisbane to Darwin has actually two times been pressed back, while transporters reached the border the other day however have actually just been let through today.

Motorsport com comprehends groups will still head to the Territory today prior to serving a week of quarantine.

The double-header will then proceed with simply a week turn-around to Townsville at the end of the month.

