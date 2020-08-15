Darwin Supercars: Mostert tops opening practice

Mostert was the only motorist to dip under the 1m07s mark, a 1m06.747 s on his last run leaving him two-tenths clear of veteran pacesetter Scott McLaughlin.

“It’s been a weird couple of weeks. The guys have been the road for 38, 39 days now,” stated Mostert.

“It’s good to be back at the race track, being at the race track takes their mind off being away from their families a little bit.

“We attempted a great deal of various things [in practice] we have actually been considering in the last number of rounds, and a there’s a number of favorable things and a number of things we require to neaten up. But it’s excellent to be at the top of the time sheets.”

McLaughlin held on to 2nd in the middle of a variety of enhancements late in the session, the space back to Anton De Pasquale simply four-hundredths.

Rick Kelly completed the session 4th, followed by Fabian Coulthard and David Reynolds, neither of whom ran fresh rubber at the end of the session.

Todd Hazelwood and Jake Kostecki were seventh and 8th, while Shane van Gisbergen was ninth in spite of parking up early due to problems of something loose in the rear end of his Triple Eight Holden.