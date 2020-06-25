Darwin peacock finds himself alone after his flock suddenly disappears

He used to be cock of the walk but those days are over for starters feathered Darwin bachelor.

The peacock, named ‘Mr P’, was once surrounded by female companions but has sunk into a deep depression after they disappeared without a trace.

Peafowl have been flourishing in the coastal suburb of The Gardens in the heart of Darwin for over 20 years where they are cared for by the community.

A steady population of around six birds started initially to disappear after a male bird went missing this past year and others have now followed.

A flock of peacocks who are now living in Darwin’s coastal suburb of The Gardens have slowly disappeared leaving all but one alone. Pictured is resident Catherine McAlpine

Sue Bradley has helped take care of the birds and told ABC News the remaining bird called Mr P has not managed the sudden disappearance well.

‘He’s feeling very lonely. And he is crying. And he’s going slightly off his food, because he’s lost all of his entourage,’ Ms Bradley said.

The three female birds, a mother and her chick never have been seen since mid-May to the distress of numerous in the community.

But perhaps not everyone loves the birds, with several people previously complaining to local authorities about noise problems and harm to their cars.

In response NT Parks and Wildlife department sent flyers to the neighbourhood in November asking for feedback on the birds.

The department noted that the birds were classified as feral animals but owners didn’t need a permit to keep them.

‘It is our aim to firstly establish ownership and promote responsible pet management to either prevent further birds from hatching or reducing overall numbers,’ the letter said.

The three female birds, a mother and her chick never have been seen since mid-May. Pictured are some of the birds

After receiving mixed feedback the department didn’t take action but another neighbour Catherine McAlpine said she believes someone has decided to eliminate the birds themselves.

‘I was told it was quite possible some body had taken some action against them even to the level of shooting them,’ she said.

Ms McAlpine has shared her home with the birds for several years and she hoped that others could learn to appreciate them.

‘It will be a very sad indictment on society if people cannot see the small sacrifice for something beautiful,’ she said.

City of Darwin spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia while the birds are classified as feral they are still protected under animal welfare legislation.