Darren Stevens, 44, signs new deal at Kent until end of 2021 season | Cricket News





Darren Stevens’ new Kent agreement will take him beyond his 45th birthday

Darren Stevens has actually signed a 1 year agreement extension at Kent which will take him beyond his 45th birthday.

Stevens, who turns 45 next April, is the earliest male presently playing in county cricket and ought to now end up being the earliest County Championship gamer considering that Eddie Hemmings ended his profession with Sussex aged 46 in 1995.

Former Leicestershire star Stevens will start a 16th season at Kent having actually practically been launched by the Canterbury county in 2019 prior to some exceptional late-season type, consisting of a career-best 237 versus Yorkshire, triggered the club to have a modification of heart.

Stevens’ most current Kent agreement follows he got 20 wickets at an average of 19 in the very first 4 rounds of the Bob Willis Trophy, consisting of …