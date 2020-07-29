DarkWalker PS4 Dual Vibration Wireless Controller, Call of Duty Mobile Controller for iOS 13 or Later/Android OS 10 or Later/PC/Playstation 4 Support MFI-Compatible Games



Support PS4,iOS,Android OS,PC Steam

Supported Platform:

PlayStation 4

iOS: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV(Support iOS 13.3, iOS 13.4, iOS 13.5)

Mac OS

Android OS: Samsung, HuaWei, Xiaomi, Fire TV…

PC Windows

Steam

Dual Shock Feature for PS4 Gaming

Asymmetrical linear motor put you in the center of the action, giving you immersive gaming experience with multi magnitude of vibration feedback.

Simply Connect to Your Mobile Devices

No complicated connection to your mobile devices. Just press “Share” and “Home” buttons to register with your Device by Bluetooth.

Play controller-supported mobile games from Apple App Store(Support MFI-Compatible games) and Google Play Store. Such as the feature games Call of Duty mobile, Minecraft, GTA and NBA 2K that have controller support. (Free download “Gamevice Live” Apps to find thousands of games that have controller support.)

LARGE CAPACITY BATTERY: The mobile controller comes with 600mAh large capacity rechargeable battery. It enables you playing the games more than 10 hours after full charge.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 * Game Controller; 1 * Phone Holder; 1 * USB-C Charging Cable; 1 * User Manual.