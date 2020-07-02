Dark Sky delays shutdown of Android app until August 1st

Popular weather app Dark Sky, now owned by Apple, is keeping its doors open on Android for a little longer.

The company said on Wednesday in an update on its website that it plans to help keep the Android version going until August 1st, after initially announcing it would shut it down today, on July 1st. Presumably, the Wear OS version continues to be functioning aswell, but we’ve been not able to check that. Both apps seem to have been taken from the Play Store, however, so you must have the app downloaded or have downloaded it at least one time in the past in order to continue utilizing it for still another month, according to 9to5Google.

On August 1st, all existing subscribers to Dark Sky’s Android version will be given a full refund — Dark Sky has charged Android users $2.99 per year for use of the service, whereas the iOS version involved only a $3.99 one-time purchase. Dark Sky says August 1st can be when it’s going to remove weather forecasts, maps, and embeds from its website, pushed back from an original July 1st deadline as well.

The Dark Sky API, in part why Apple purchased the company, is remaining active through the finish of the season, but it’s no longer accepting new signups. That will eventually stop third-party apps from the platform’s valuable data.