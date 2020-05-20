Dark Mode now available on Google App and Assistant

Googles quest to carry Dark Mode to its whole app portfolio is sort of full because the Google App and Assistant now assist the darkish theme profile on each Android and iOS.It seems the adjustments are server-side and don’t require updates from Google Play or the App Store.

In addition, the darkish theme will probably be mechanically utilized if you happen tove already set your system theme to darkish. In phrases of appears, the darkish theme converts the white UI components to black and darkish gray ones.

Starting right now & absolutely rolling out this week, darkish mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will mirror your gadgets system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If thats set to a darkish theme, the app will probably be in darkish mode . pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt  Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020

You may toggle between mild and darkish mode contained in the Google App settings. The new theme possibility is rolling out right now and will step by step develop to extra customers within the coming week. Some Android 9 customers are additionally reporting that the Dark Mode possibility is available on their gadgets.