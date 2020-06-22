‘Daria’ spin off ‘Jodie’ starring Tracee Ellis Ross lands at Comedy Central

The character from the iconic ’90s MTV animated series “Daria” gets a spin-off on Comedy Central.

“Jodie” will star Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of the brilliant, sometimes sarcastic character who viewers first met as students and friend of Daria Morgendorffer at the fictitious Lawndale High.

The new series picks up with Jodie graduating from college and entering a complicated world.

“What ‘Daria’ did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, ‘Jodie’ will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The series will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more,” according to a press release. “With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, ‘Jodie’ will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.”