Daren Sammy: Ex-West Indies captain seeks clarity on alleged racism at Sunrisers Hyderabad | Cricket News





Daren Sammy is contacting former team-mates after discovering the which means of a Hindi phrase

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has sought clarification from his former Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mates over doubtlessly racist language directed at him when he was a part of the Indian Premier League franchise from 2013-14.

Sammy stated he didn’t know the which means of a Hindi phrase that some unnamed Sunrisers team-mates would name him and solely turned conscious of its racial connotations after watching a TV present that mentioned the problem.

“I was listening to [Indian-American comedian] Hasan Minhaj talking about how some of the people in his culture view or describe black people,” Sammy stated on Instagram.

“I used to be offended after listening to him describing a phrase that they use to explain black folks, which he was saying is just not in a great way… and it was degrading.

“Instantly I remembered once I performed for Sunrisers in 2013 and 2014, I used to be being known as the very same phrase he described that was degrading to us black folks.

“I will be messaging those people… Because if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I’m very disappointed and I’d still be angry and deserve an apology from you guys.”

Several elite athletes have spoken out about racism in sport and society after the demise of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the palms of police in Minneapolis.

Sammy stated the phrase was additionally used to explain Sri Lankan team-mate Thisara Perera.

“I assumed it meant something else that was uplifting. But every time I was called it, it was me and Thisara, there was always laughter in the moment.

“But you may perceive my frustration and my anger when it was identified to me that it wasn’t humorous at all.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad and the IPL have been contacted for remark.