Daren Sammy accepts former team-mate’s explanation on potentially racist nickname | Cricket News



















1:22



Daren Sammy says says he’d like to utilize the incident being an ‘opportunity to teach each other therefore it doesn’t happen again’

Daren Sammy says says he’d like to utilize the incident being an ‘opportunity to teach each other therefore it doesn’t happen again’

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy says he’s got accepted a former team-mate’s explanation of a potentially racist nickname he was handed at the Sunrisers Hyderabad and hopes the issue enables you to educate players about racism.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old sought clarification from his former team-mates over the nickname used for him when that he was area of the Indian Premier League franchise from 2013-14.

Sammy said that he did not know the meaning of a Hindi word that some unnamed Sunrisers team-mates would call him and only became aware of its racial connotations after watching a Tv program that discussed the issue.

“I’m please[d] to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we have been looking at approaches to educate instead of focusing on the negatives,” Sammy tweeted.

“My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him.”

Separately in a video, Sammy advocated awareness to fight racism.

Daren Sammy has accepted an explanation of his old nickname from the former team-mate

“It’s a great chance to educate people about certain things that have already been said or done, that even though you do not mean it in any way to be degrading to somebody else, but the undeniable fact that it can be perceived to [be] that or it could signify.”

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Indian cricket board (BCCI) officials Reuters contacted declined to comment.

Several athletes have spoken out about racism in sport and society following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white policeman knelt on his neck for pretty much nine minutes in Minneapolis.

India’s football captain Sunil Chhetri stressed the requirement to confront any racist behaviour.

“Racism comes from ignorance,” Chhetri said in a statement issued by the country’s football federation.

“If I see someone being racist, I would get hold of them and explain to them why what they are doing is wrong,” said the striker.