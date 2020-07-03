Daredevil takes to the skies on a SOFA and flies around watching TV in his slippers in bonkers stunt

This is the second a fearless paragliding teacher soared by way of the sky whereas calmly sitting on a couch watching TV.

Hasan Kaval, 29, from Izmir, Turkey, determined to flip considered one of his ‘crazy ideas’ into actuality.

He customised a crimson leather-based couch with a steel body to which he connected a parachute and wheels, in addition to a footstool, lamp and tv.

The paragliding pilot and teacher took to the skies in Oludeniz in the Fethiye district of Muğla Province in southwest Turkey, on July 2.

Hasan Kaval, 29, from Izmir, Turkey, watches the TV on the couch in the sky and enjoys a cola and packet of Doritos

Kaval filmed the stunt as his associates pushed him down a hill and the crimson couch grew to become airborne, to applause from onlookers.

Despite not being strapped in, he insisted: ‘I wasn’t scared, my associates trusted me. It was effective.’

Once in the sky, Kaval removes his footwear and swaps them for his slippers.

He turns on the TV, which has a digital camera taped to the prime of it, and watches Tom and Jerry.

With the glowing sea 1000’s of ft beneath him, he casually drinks a can of cola and eats a packet of Doritos as if sitting at residence.

Kaval mentioned afterwards: ‘I felt so good and relaxed.’

Kaval sits on the fringe of the crimson couch as he prepares to take to the skies in Oludeniz in the Fethiye district of Muğla Province in southwest Turkey

The couch on wheels is pushed down a hill till it takes off and the couch flies above the sea

Afterwards he safely lands the couch on the floor, will get off and continues consuming his crisps.

At the finish of the video, Kaval could be seen making ready the stunt with associates as they assemble a body with wheels for the backside of the couch.

He mentioned he first dreamed it up a couple of years in the past.

Kaval mentioned he felt good and relaxed when he was in the air and that he wasn’t scared

The paragliding pilot and teacher comes into land by the seaside on his uncommon flying machine

Social media customers have been having fun with the clip. One consumer mentioned: ‘Come on dude, stand up off your sofa and do one thing as we speak. Go exterior and get some contemporary air at the least.’

Another commented: ‘The lamp made a welcome boost! The lack of being tethered to the sofa made me a little/lot nervous!’

A 3rd wrote: ‘Why would u watch TV with views like that?’

Other customers had been involved for his security and questioned the place his seatbelt was.

One commented: ‘Not even strapped in. Looks cool but in addition tremendous silly.’

The video, which was posted on YouTube yesterday, has had virtually 75,000 views.