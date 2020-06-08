Dare we believe that this time will be different? (opinion)

It may be mind-boggling to believe that that was once a controversial phrase. But it was, just two weeks ago.

I told my son that I thought technology made a difference; now that you can find cell phone videos of African Americans being senselessly killed by law enforcement, more white people appear to believe it happens. People around the world have watched the graphic video that showed a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.” Millions witnessed his body going limp as bystanders urged the police to avoid pinning Floyd to the floor.

These devastating losses came off the back of a global pandemic, which disproportionally took black lives. African Americans as well as other marginalized communities suffer disproportionately from the conditions that can make a Covid-19 diagnosis fatal and from longtime inequities in healthcare. George Floyd was also certainly one of millions of people who lost their jobs in the economic upheaval brought on by the virus.

Still, innocent black individuals have died as a result of police before, and countless other videos have gone viral. Even my 10-year-old son, who knew these facts, seemed baffled by the white world suddenly awakening to his reality.

And that may be the debate among African Americans: is this a paroxysm of outrage that will fade like so many social trends before it? Or could it be really possible that we could be living through a minute of fundamental societal change?

White people now seem less inclined to debate whether there is racism in America, since the majority have for most of my life; they’re demanding that it end. White people now seem less likely to question whether there is certainly police brutality, as most have my entire life; they’re simply demanding it end.

I’m reminded of South Africa in the years before Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in 1990 after serving 27 years. I also see glimmers of the American Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. The abuse of African Americans in the South and the outrage over it generated real change, including the end of Jim Crow and the disenfranchisement of black people, combined with the extension of the rule of law to include all Americans.

But the mistreatment and murder of black people had been going on for pretty much 200 years of American democracy and centuries before independence. What changed through the Civil Rights Movement was white people’s tolerance of this mistreatment. It was white outrage that generated change.

In days gone by week, every company that I have a relationship with has sent emails affirming their commitment to the fight against racism: that includes banks, computer software companies, youngsters’ camps, and appliance stores. Everyone from homemakers to former presidents are saying white supremacy must end. People are marching in the fantastic cities of the United States along with the tiny towns. And protesters have shown their support from Sydney to Bratislava.

The changes in South Africa and the American South required a change of heart in white people. This new fight against racism will require the support of white people too. If our eyes and ears are to be believed, most are now upgrading to the plate and demanding it of themselves and their neighbors.

Will that demand for change be enduring? Will it sweep away inequities from the classroom to the boardroom to the newsroom?

The first time I told my twins the story of how the United States became a nation, they were five years old. As the three of us sat in a New York playground, I cried when i told them about a rabble of farmers and workers who took on the best empire on the planet and, against all odds, won.

Years later, I told them the story of slavery. Later still I told them about Jim Crow. They know all that now. The son I was talking to about George Floyd had just finished a fifth-grade paper on the rule of law through US history. He had chosen as his topic sentence: “The rule of law, or equality before the law, is a part of our society; however it is a lie.” He handed in his final draft on May 28, three days after George Floyd had died.

It’s understandable that African Americans — some as young as 10 — are skeptical that our nation will meet its promise of equality. These aren’t systems and institutions that are easily changed. And the trauma of 400 years of soul-destroying racism just isn’t easily forgotten — some researchers believe it is imprinted in our very DNA. And we’re all too cognizant of the dashed promises of days gone by, from liberation to Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Movement.

But change does come. History teaches us that. It found South Africa. It found the American South.

Is this our moment? Dare we believe it?