Darain continues progression at Newmarket | Racing News

Darain continued to show why connections went to 3.5 million guineas to protect his services after keeping his unbeaten record with a facile success in the Newmarket Festival Charitable Novice Stakes.

Having made a huge impression on his launching at Newbury, the John Gosden- skilled boy of Dubawi – who is a full-brother to the Newmarket handler’s several Group One winner Too Darn Hot – had no issues following up under a charge in the mile-and-a-quarter reward.

Racing alone from the primary body of the field for much of the method, the 1-6 favourite just required to pressed out under hands and heels to beat Vottoria Light by 2 and a quarter lengths, while doing so finishing doubles for Gosden and winning rider Oisin Murphy.

Gosden stated of the Qatar Racing- owned colt: “He got a bump leaving eviction which simply lit him up. He was extracted there and never ever got any cover, however it was difficult to get any cover as the speed was stable.

“He would have found out a lot and Oisin stated he won easily. He was on faster ground and offering 7lb away, however he enjoyed enough with the horse.

“We are fortunate we have actually had 2 amateurs. We will see what the mark is and take it from there. He is a progressive horse, however he has actually still got a lot to discover being a racing specialist.

“We will take it step by action. If you begin having these lofty targets they do not half make you appear like a fool. There is a banana skin around every corner.

“I think he will get further, but right now we are happy at a mile and a quarter.”

Al Rufaa (11 -4) got the ball rolling for champ fitness instructor Gosden when following up success at Kempton by 3 lengths in the Newmarket Volunteer Network Handicap.

Thady Gosden, assistant to his dad, stated: “Luckily Rab (Havlin) had the ability to change him off in behind and get some cover. Ideally he would like a bit more juice in the ground.

“When he fulfilled the increasing ground he got well. He most likely desires stepping up to a mile.

“Rab knows him like the back of his hand and knows exactly how to ride him.”

Turn To Rock (9-1) acquired his very first success because signing up with Jedd O’Keeffe when showing 2 lengths too strong for his competitors in the Discover Newmarket Re-Visit Re-Engage Re-Book Handicap, to form the opening leg of champ jockey Murphy’s brace.

Murphy stated: “It’s a good bit of race planning by Jedd as he was 4lb well in. He was entitled to go and win that race and I’m really pleased. He had a look around in front, but hopefully there is an upside to him.”

The step up to a mile and a switch to a sounder surface area appeared to work marvels for Top Class Angel, who held back Madame Tantzy by a neck in the Racing Centre Community Fillies’ Handicap as Richard Hannon participated the double act.

Andrea Atzeni stated of the 9-2 winner: “The trip helped, but the ground has as well – good fast ground is what she needs. She is tough and very genuine. Winning a race is very important to these fillies.”

Ryan Moore went one much better than on his 2 previous starts aboard the Hannon- trained Nugget (10-11) to take the function Discover Newmarket Home of Horseracing Tours Handicap.

Moore stated: “I like the little horse. He has had a busy time and deserved to win one. I think there is a nice race in him. The trip and ground were fine.”