Dante date for Highest Ground | Racing News

Sir Michael Stoute’s promising colt Highest Ground is set to be directed at the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on July 9.

The son of Frankel took his record to two wins from as many starts when staying on strongly to account for the well-regarded Waldkonig in an extended 10-furlong novice event at Haydock on Wednesday.

Some firms cut the Niarchos family-owned three-year-old in the market on next weekend’s Investec Derby in the aftermath, but he will alternatively head for the Knavesmire the following week – for a race that in a normal year would have acted as an effort for the premier Classic.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for the Niarchos family, said: “The Derby comes too early in his career. He’s a nice horse in the making. He only ran two days ago and Sir Michael will take his time and we’ll probably have a look at the Dante.

“It’s a really different year for every thing, including the race programme.

“He’s come out of his race well so far and we’ll just feel our way and go from there.”