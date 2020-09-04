Danske Bank to pay up to $16 million in total to overcharged customers By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A Danske bank indication is seen on a bank’s head office in Copenhagen



COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danske Bank (CO:-RRB- will compensate about 900 customers up to 100 million Danish crowns ($ 15.93 million) in total after overcharging them for financial investment items, it stated onFriday

The overcharging was found after evaluation of a comparable case, Danske stated.

The bank in 2015 stated that it had actually stopped working to notify customers it anticipated bad efficiency from its Flexinvest Fri financial investment item and continued to offer it to brand-new customers after raising costs related to it in 2017.

