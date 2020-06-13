Danquirs Franklin’s mother files wrongful death lawsuit

Deborah Franklin is suing the town government and officer Wende Kerl, who shot Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. Deborah Franklin is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for her son’s loss of life and the increasing loss of financial and emotional support for his three young ones.

CNN has reached out for comment from the town of Charlotte and the officer involved for comment.

Confrontation at restaurant

According to the lawsuit, Danquirs Franklin choose to go to a Burger King restaurant with a handgun to confront the boyfriend of the mother of his young ones. Franklin and the woman were living apart, the suit says.

The lawsuit says store security video shows him going in the restaurant’s kitchen and chasing the boyfriend, who ran outside to flee. Franklin ran outside, pointed the gun at the person but failed to shoot, the suit says.

When Kerl an additional officer arrived, Franklin was distraught and kneeling in the parking lot close to the car of the store manager, Timothy Grier, the suit says. Grier was sitting in the car and consoling Franklin and praying with him through the car’s open passenger door, the suit says.

The mother of Franklin’s young ones and one or more other employee approached to view the men pray, the suit says, and do not require felt threatened. The lawsuit says Franklin’s hands were still clasped while praying when the officers yelled at him to exhibit his hands.

The lawsuit says Kerl and the other officer repeatedly and loudly ordered Franklin to “drop the weapon” – doing so significantly more than 20 times in less than 30 seconds, in line with the lawsuit.

Kerl’s human body cam video shows Danquirs Franklin slowly bringing the gun out of his clothing, holding the top of the weapon by his thumb and forefinger, with the barrel pointed toward him and the handgrip coming into view first, the lawsuit says.

“As Franklin moved the gun away from him and from Kerl toward his right knee and then towards the ground, trying to put the gun down as ordered,” Kerl shot him twice, the lawsuit adds.

In April 2019, a lawyer representing Kerl , Jeremy Smith, said the officer opened fire because she wished to protect the one who had been sitting inside the car when Franklin pulled “the gun out in the direction of the civilian.”

“The whole story cannot be told in either a two minute and 20 second video or the full 11 minute video,” Smith said.

The lawsuit says neither officer attemptedto provide first-aid to stop Franklin’s bleeding, focusing only on retrieving the gun, and Franklin lay unattended for at least eight minutes before any medical was attempted by paramedics.

But the police department says the officers did check Franklin’s pulse at the scene and failed to administer CPR because that he was still breathing.

“The use of life-threatening force by Defendant Kerl was unreasonable and extortionate under the circumstances … including her failure to check out settled maxims for remaining safe in this situation after which shooting Franklin because that he was obeying her repeated commands to place down his pistol,” the suit says.