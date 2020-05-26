Danny Wilson to start Glasgow Warriors head coach job next week | Rugby Union News





Danny Wilson was head coach at Cardiff Blues from 2015 to 2018

Danny Wilson will certainly occupy his brand-new placement as Glasgow head coach from next week, a month previously than intended.

The Warriors have actually revealed that Scotland forwards coach Wilson will certainly take cost from Monday as Australia- bound Dave Rennie gives way in expectancy of rugby returning in Australia.

The initial strategy had actually been for Wilson to can be found in to darkness Rennie for the remainder of the period adhering to the Six Nations, yet the closure of play has actually led to a rethink.

Wilson claimed: “My genuine many thanks goes to Dave for supplying me with a substantial handover that has actually enabled this very early change.

“Dave, his team as well as gamers have actually done a wonderful job, leading the team to the 2018/19 Guinness PRO14 last, as well as leaves a strong system to establish this team from for the future.

“We’re now looking forward to getting back to rugby and starting training as soon as is safe to do so.”

Rennie is currently waiting for the thumbs-up to traveling to Australia to start job, yet tipped Wilson to prosper as his follower at Scotstoun.

“I’ve been impressed with Danny,” Rennie claimed. “He has actually utilized the previous number of months well, talked a great deal to team as well as gamers as well as remains in a setting to placed his stamp on points.

“I know he’ll do a great job and he’s highly regarded by our Scottish internationals.”