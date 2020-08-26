Danny Willett will have his wife as caddie at this week’s UK Championship | Golf News

Danny Willett goes back to European Tour action this week

Danny Willett is eagerly anticipating investing some quality time with his wife, who will caddie for him at this week’s UK Championship.

Willett go back to European Tour action at The Belfry following a “higgledy-piggledy” number of months in the United States, the Yorkshireman missing out on the cut 5 times in his 8 starts given that the coronavirus shutdown.

Willett has given his regular caddie time off

He has actually provided his routine caddie, Sam Haywood, time off to invest with his household prior to they reunite for …

