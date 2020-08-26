Danny Willett will have his wife as caddie at this week’s UK Championship | Golf News

Watch the preliminary of the UK Championship survive on Sky Sports Golf from midday on Thursday
Danny Willett is eagerly anticipating investing some quality time with his wife, who will caddie for him at this week’s UK Championship.
Willett go back to European Tour action at The Belfry following a “higgledy-piggledy” number of months in the United States, the Yorkshireman missing out on the cut 5 times in his 8 starts given that the coronavirus shutdown.
He has actually provided his routine caddie, Sam Haywood, time off to invest with his household prior to they reunite for …