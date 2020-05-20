Danny Rose says Premier League players being treated like ‘lab rats’ in Project Restart | Football News





Danny Rose has criticised the Premier League’s plans to renew the season subsequent month

Danny Rose believes Premier League footballers are being treated like “lab rats” in Project Restart.

The Tottenham defender, at the moment on mortgage at Newcastle, has criticised the choice to permit coaching to renew in the highest flight, after testing revealed six optimistic coronavirus circumstances on Tuesday.

Numerous Premier League players have voiced their considerations over the plan to restart the season subsequent month and Rose believes footballers are risking their well being by returning to coaching.

Speaking on the Lockdown Tactics podcast, Rose mentioned: “I’m dying to get again to soccer however simply with the issues which can be taking place proper now, persons are going by way of this coronavirus pandemic so much worse than me, I do not need to be complaining about every little thing.

“Just off the truth that persons are suggesting we must always return to soccer, like we’re guinea pigs or lab rats. We’re going to experiment this section and see if it really works or not.

“I can simply think about individuals at house saying, ‘Well they earn that amount of cash so they need to be going again’.

“For stuff like that I think is it worth the hassle? I could be potentially risking my health for people’s entertainment and that’s not something I want to be involved in if I’m honest.”

A Watford participant and two members of non-playing employees had been among the many six optimistic checks for coronavirus in the primary spherical of Premier League testing.

The membership confirmed the information on Tuesday night after Burnley had earlier mentioned assistant supervisor Ian Woan examined optimistic on Sunday.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has refused to return to coaching amid considerations for his son’s well being and the doubtless elevated danger to BAME players.

“We’re due back in this week. I’ve said I’m not going in. It’s nothing to do with financial gain,” Deeney mentioned on Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew’s Talk The Talk podcast.

“When I am going into full element about my private scenario, everybody right here will go ‘no downside’.

“My son is five months and he’s had breathing difficulties. I don’t want to come home and put him in more danger.”