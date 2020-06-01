Danny Rose: Newcastle in talks with Tottenham to extend loan deal for defender | Football News





Danny Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham in January

Danny Rose might stay at Newcastle for the remainder of the season as talks proceed over extending his loan deal from Tottenham.

Rose initially joined Newcastle in January however his loan spell is due to finish in June and the deal doesn’t embody any buy possibility or obligation.

Rose is at present coaching with the Magpies forward of the return of the Premier League on June 17 and the England worldwide is eager to extend his keep at St James’ Park.

Talks are ongoing between all events over extending his loan, initially till the tip of the rescheduled 2019-20 season.

Rose is beneath contract with Tottenham till the summer season of 2021 and has beforehand stated he’ll see out the rest of his deal earlier than leaving Spurs completely.

Speaking in November, he informed The Evening Standard: “I’ve said I’ve got 18 months left on my contract and I’m not going anywhere until my contract has finished.

“Daniel Levy informed me in the summer season there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is okay. I respect that. We transfer on.

“My contract is up in 18 months’ time and I’ll leave the football club then.”