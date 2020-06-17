Danny Masterson: That ’70s Show actor charged with raping three women, LA prosecutors say

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three ladies, prosecutors inside Los Angeles said.

The 44-year-old star associated with That ‘70s Show is arrested of assaulting the supposed victims inside separate situations between 2001 and 2003, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Mr Masterson continues to be charged with three number of rasurado by push or concern. An arraignment hearing is defined for September, prosecutors stated.

He is usually alleged to possess raped the 23-year-old female in 2001, according to prosecutors.

Mr Masterson can also be accused associated with attacking the 28-year-old female in April 2003 along with raping the 23-year-old he’d invited to be able to his Hollywood Hills residence between October and December that 12 months.

The actor had been written out associated with Netflix comedy The Ranch in 2017 when he had been accused associated with sexual attack.