Danny Masterson Rape Arrest: That ’70s Show Creator Makes His Feelings Known!

This week charges were finally brought in the cases (plural) of Danny Masterson. Over days gone by three years, he’s got been under investigation after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and on Wednesday that he was officially charged with “three counts of rape by force or fear” between 2001 and 2003.

Outspoken former Scientologist Leah Remini went clear with her feelings on the situation, loudly declaring it was “just the beginning” and that Scientologists’ “days of getting away with it” were “coming to an end.” Clearly she believes the reason why it took three years to prosecute was interference by the wealthy Church.

But we still haven’t heard from the That 70s Show actor’s co-stars from the beloved sitcom.

These alleged acts took place squarely in the middle of the series’ eight-season run. Did they see this darkness in him? Did they hear these accusations in those days?? We need to be honest, we’re dying to learn.

What we have gotten is a very telling social media marketing response from Mark Brazill, one of many co-creators of the nostalgic comedy. While that he didn’t speak out himself, he did “like” two unequivocal comments on Twitter.

The first was by a That ’70s Show fan account, which invoked Masterson’s mischievous but morally decent character Steven Hyde, musing:

“steven hyde would punch d*nny m*sterson”

Mark was one of above a thousand likes on that post — though that he removed his heart as a result, presumably after it got noticed (and screenshotted).

The other, also from the fan account, had a more serious tone:

“Danny masterson deserves to rot for the horrible way he treated and silenced women who were brave enough to speak out against his abuse. if you are out there, i believe you. i see you. i am here for you.”

Brazill liked that one, too. And with that silently threw his support behind the prosecution of his former star.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, and raping a 23-year-old woman among October and December of 2003. All three so-called incidents occurred at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office explained there have been actually two other cases being investigated for which no charges were being filed due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations for the alleged crime.

Masterson is out now after posting $3.3 million bail hours after his arrest.

