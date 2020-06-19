Danny Masterson Has A ‘Robust’ Defense Planned Against Rape Charges, Refuses To Accept Plea Deal

Well, Danny Masterson is finally facing criminal charges 36 months after rape accusations became publicly known — and 19 years after the first alleged assault — but don’t are expectant of this to get rid of quickly.

No, it sounds like the That ’70s Show star is thinking about fighting this to the bitter end — which may mean serious prison time. Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear, and if convicted on all counts might be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison — probably the remaining 44-year-old’s life.

But a source tells Us Weekly the actor doesn’t think things will go this way. Why? He has a plan.

The insider says:

“The defense Danny has is robust.”

Hmm. Is this planning to be just endless attacks on the victims’ credibility, per typical abuse case styles of past? Or maybe producing a lot of women who assure the jury Danny never raped them??

Based with this source’s next comments we’re putting our money on the former:

“And it should be pointed out the alleged victims are currently suing Danny for significant financial damages.”

Yep, there it is.

And the attacks may well not wait for the courtroom if this person is such a thing to go by:

“It’s not a given that there will be a criminal trial. There are very strong grounds for the charges to be dismissed.”

Oof. Considering the accusers in this instance have reported being stalked and harassed by Scientologists trying to protect their boy, this doesn’t bode well for what comes next.

Whatever the defense, Masterson is apparently supremely confident in it. The source declares:

“Danny will not be accepting a plea deal, despite pressure he will get to take it. Period.”

This mirrors what Masterson’s criminal defense attorney, Tom Mesereau, said in his statement to the outlet after news of the arrest hit:

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

We mean, that’s definitely just what a defense lawyer says.

Meanwhile, Danny’s multiple accusers released their very own statement to the outlet, saying:

“We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice and holding those that victimized us accountable.”

We guess we’ll see.

Masterson happens to be out on bail; his arraignment hearing is scheduled for September 18.

