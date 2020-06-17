Danny Masterson Charged by L.A. County D.A. for Allegedly Raping Three Women

Breaking News

“That 70’s Show” star Danny Masterson have been charged together with rape — this right after being charged by numerous women regarding sexual wrong doings and attack over the years.

The costs against Danny were introduced Wednesday by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, does anyone say her business office has billed the acting professional with about three counts regarding felony forcible rape concerning three diverse women … all whom are increasingly being identified as Jane Does.

The claimed rapes — according to the Deb.A. — occurred in between 2001 plus late 2003 … right in the middle from the sitcom’s work.

Danny’s attorney, Tom Mesereau, shows TMZ … “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

He provides, “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

The actor have been publicly accused of rape before, every and every moment … he’s emphatically denied this.