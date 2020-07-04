Danny Ings: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits club were lucky to pull off signing | Football News





Southampton signed Danny Ings for £20m from Liverpool last summer

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Southampton were lucky to sign a striker like Danny Ings, especially for just £20m last summer.

The price was pre-agreed with Liverpool following a season-long loan and Ings is paying back every penny as he closes in on Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang towards the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts.

His 17th and 18th goals of the season against Watford moved him to within just one goal of top spot with six games to go and the Golden Boot at risk.

Hasenhuttl realises the coup his club pulled off to get the 27-year-old to the south coast from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“For us, it would maybe not even be possible for us to get such a striker,” he said.

“As with every transfer, there is always a risk if you spend a lot of money, especially for a club like us. We know the bullets we have must find a target because we don’t have so much.”

Ings has featured in every among Southampton’s league matches in 2010, 26 of his appearances from the start.

Hasenhuttl believes the striker is in the best condition of his career following two serious knee injuries which affected his career at Anfield.

“It was important for him that he stays fit,” the Austrian added. “This was always the biggest question we had about him.

Ings has scored 18 Premier League goals so far in 2010

“He had a lengthy history of injuries, that he was much less fit as he is at this time.

“Hopefully it stays like this and then we will have the future with Danny Ings as a striker who is definitely finding the goal and also working hard for the team.”

Although Ings was injured for significantly more than 20 months during his three-year career at Liverpool, Hasenhuttl believes the experience has made him a better player.

Traits he learned under Klopp more than suit the Southampton boss who’s also encouraging his team to play a pressing game.

Ings was injured for significantly more than 20 months from two knee injuries at Liverpool

Hasenhuttl said: “I think Danny has this hunting and working from the ball he learned from Liverpool. They are also a pressing team and work very much on winning balls in the opposition half.

“He knows that this really is necessary for him or her to function like this individual did presently there. It is different to Che (Adams) or to Shane (Long).

“At the start of the season, exactly why he failed to play has been more about the design we utilized in that second. We applied an again five. We changed entirely our behavior and returned to exactly what fits all of us the most. Finally, the accomplishment shows that it’s the right choice to consider.

“Longy is an more mature player nevertheless he genuinely worked difficult to conform to the new style of pushing.

“This is our identity and our philosophy that should make us successful.”