Danny Etling got another NFL chance before Colin Kaepernick

Danny Etling joins a third NFL team since Colin Kaepernick was blackballed.

While Danny Etling joins the Seattle Seahawks, Colin Kaepernick is still without an NFL job.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Etling has been claimed off waivers by Seattle. Etling spent the 2019 NFL season with the New England Patriots initially before ending the year with the Atlanta Falcons. The former Purdue Boilermakers and LSU Tigers quarterback is starting to collect jerseys like he’s the next Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown or someone. But what about Kaepernick?

Former Falcons’ QB Danny Etling claimed by Seattle on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2020

Why did the Seattle Seahawks sign Danny Etling over Colin Kaepernick?

By no means is it Etling’s fault Kaepernick hasn’t had an NFL job since he last played for the 2016 San Francisco 49ers. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said before he views Kaepernick as a starter in this league and not as a backup, which is what Etling is viewed as throughout NFL circles.

Since transferring to LSU from Purdue, Etling is best known for being the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback before Joe Burrow arrived in 2018, as well as winning a Super Bowl as a rookie as the third-stringer on the Patriots. Etling went to Atlanta once their…