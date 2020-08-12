Danny Burch steps to Karrion Kross

Last week, Karrion Kross used Danny Burch as a pawn in his vicious game of chicken with NXT Champion Keith Lee. Will a one-on-one match between Kross and Burch lead to a similar result?

NXT General Manager William Regal made an emphatic statement last month, telling Kross and Lee that he won’t be bullied into making championship matches.

The destructive Kross hasn’t relented, brutalizing several Superstars as a bargaining chip for the NXT Title opportunity he covets. He started off by dismantling Dominik Dijakovic, then savagely laid out Burch and others last week.

The tough-as-nails Burch is hellbent on giving Kross a receipt for his attack, but will their bout end with Kross sending another ruthless message to Lee?