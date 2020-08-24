Danish military intelligence head Lars Findsen suspended



Denmark’s intelligence company has actually been implicated of spying on the nation’s people for many years





Denmark’s military intelligence head has actually been suspended after it was exposed the company had actually broken laws and misinformed the intelligence guard dog.

Lars Findsen has actually been spared task “for the time being” and 2 other workers have actually likewise been suspended.

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service is stated to have actually been spying on Danish people over the previous 6 years.

The examination into the company was introduced after whistleblowers turned over details.

According to local media, the Defence Intelligence Service is implicated of stopping working to examine claims of espionage in the armed services. It has actually likewise been implicated of acquiring and handing down details about Danish people.

It is uncertain if members of the general public will ever be informed if they were targeted and what details has actually been handed down.

Denmark expels 2 Huawei personnel

Iran’s ‘murder plot’ in Denmark, described

The spy company has actually been …