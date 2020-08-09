Danielle Kang wins second straight event as Lydia Ko collapses at Marathon

SYLVANIA, Ohio– Five shots behind with 6 holes to play, Danielle Kang won her second straight LPGA trip event on Sunday when Lydia Ko made double bogey on the last hole in the Marathon Classic.

Kang started her rally with successive birdies on the 13 th and 14 th holes at Highland Meadows, and after that all she required were pars the remainder of the method for a 3-under 68, all since of Ko’s stunning collapse.

Ko was poised to end 2 years and 44 competitions without a triumph. She made bogey on the 14 th hole, and with Kang’s birdies, the lead unexpectedly was down to 2. Ko dropped another shot on the 16 th, and captured a break when Kang remained in position for birdie on the par-5 17 th and needed to opt for par.

But on the closing par 5, Ko broke down. She struck her chip through the green. With a somewhat uphill depend on irregular rough, Ko muffed the chip and enjoyed it roll into a bunker. She blasted that out to 10 feet and missed out on the putt that would have required a playoff. She ended up with a 73.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, in contention for the second straight week however still without an LPGA success, played bogey-free after the opening hole for a67 She ended up in a tie for second with Ko.

Ko reachedNo 1 on the planet as a teen and now is outdoors …