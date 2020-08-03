Danielle Kang wins at Inverness at LPGA’s return to golf

TOLEDO, Ohio–Danielle Kang played the brand name of stable golf that wins on hard golf courses, closing with a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Inverness Club and winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in the very first LPGA Tour occasion in more than 5 months.

Kang and Celine Boutier of France turned the last hour into a fantastic battle, and they were connected when Kang made her only bogey on the par-5 13 th with a bad chip from the thick collar.

It was Boutier who blinked last. She missed out on a brief par putt on the 15 th hole to fall one shot behind, and after that packed her technique to 4 feet listed below the hole on the 18 th. Instead of a playoff, nevertheless, Boutier made a tentative stroke on a difficult putt and the ball captured the left edge of the cup and spun away.

Kang, theNo 4 gamer in the ladies’s world ranking, won for the 4th time in her profession. It was her very first LPGA competitoin given thatJan 23 inFlorida She did not go to Australia, and after that the COVID-19 pandemic halted play on the Asian swing and after that on through the summer season.

Full- field ratings from the LPGA Drive On Championship

She has actually won in each of her last 4 seasons, beginning with the Women’s PGA Championship in 2017.

Boutier, who won the Women’s Texas Open throughout her time off, made an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14 th to tie Kang prior to she …