Danielle Kang survives wild back nine to share lead at Drive On Championship

TOLEDO, Ohio –Danielle Kang returned from a 45- minute rain hold-up with 2 straight birdies. By completion of the round Saturday, she mored than happy to have a share of the lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Kang followed her back-to-back birdies with 3 straight bogeys, another birdie and lastly a 4-foot par on the last hole to restore a 1-over 73 and tie Celine Boutier and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Inverness Club, currently a difficult test that will host the Solheim Cup next year, was much more of a difficulty in damp weather condition and a little bit more wind. Only 2 gamers, consisting of Sarah Schmelzel, broke 70.

Boutier and Ewart Shadoff played in the early morning prior to the harshest of the weather condition. Boutier had 4 birdies over her last 10 holes to balance out a couple of errors and shot71 Ewart Shadoff, still looking for her very first LPGA Tour triumph, got rid of a double bogey on the 15 th hole with a birdie on the 18 th. She shot 72.

They were at 5-under 139 in the LPGA Tour’s very first occasion given that the Women’s Australian Open onFeb 16. Inverness is hosting the one-time occasion, with the LPGA staying in northeast Ohio next week prior to heading to Scotland.

For the leaders, it was everything about the healing.

” I believe it was a bit of lapse of …