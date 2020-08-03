Danielle Kang stars in dramatic LPGA return at Drive On Championship

The LPGA scripted a captivating story in its reboot amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Danielle Kang stepped up in the starring function.

Conjuring memories of in 2015’s tense Solheim Cup surface in Scotland, Kang composed a much better ending for American fans, holding back a European while playing through cool, periodic rain to win the Drive On Championship Sunday at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Kang won after France’s Celine Boutier missed out on a 5-foot birdie effort at the last, agonizingly grazing the left side of the cup.

Kang, 27, raised the prize hoping the day’s delights weren’t all over.

She didn’t take long after winning to inspect her cellular phone to see if her sweetheart, Maverick McNealy, was making a run at doubling the couple’s enjoyment. McNealy was in contention on the West Coast, playing the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship.

