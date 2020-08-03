Danielle Kang now top-ranked American and world No. 2

Danielle Kang reachedNo 2 in Monday’s release of the Rolex Women’s Rankings, making her the greatest ranked American in the world.

With her triumph Sunday at the Drive On Championship, Kang went up 2 areas, leapfrogging previousNo 2 Nelly Korda, who connected for 40 th in Toledo, Ohio, and slipped toNo 3. Kang likewise moved over Sung Hyun Park, who slipped an area toNo 4.

Kang still routesNo 1 Jin Young Ko, who has now ruled atop the world rankings for 54 successive weeks. Ko completed 20 th in Sunday’s Jeju Samdasoo Masters on the Korean LPGATour Ko hasn’t played an LPGA occasion in more than 8 months, because the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2015. Still, Ko developed a significant lead in the world rankings with 5 around the world titles in 2015, 4 on the American based LPGA, with 2 of those significant champions. She sits 2.13 average world ranking points ahead of Kang, which is the about very same differential in between Kang and worldNo 16 Ariya Jutanugarn.