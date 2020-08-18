Danielle Kang looking to continue recent form at AIG Women’s Open | Golf News





Danielle Kang headings the field at the AIG Women’s Open

Danielle Kang hopes she has actually lastly got to grips with links golf ahead of her quote for a 3rd win in 4 weeks at the AIG Women’s Open.

The world No 2 is the highest-ranked gamer in the field at Royal Troon for the opening females’s significant of the year, having actually won the LPGA Drive On Championship and Marathon LPGA Classic in succeeding weeks after the LPGA Tour resumed last month.

Kang has actually missed out on the cut in 5 of her previous 9 Women’s Open looks and ended up no much better than in 2015’s tied-41st, although arrives today off the back of declaring a share of …