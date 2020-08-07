Danielle Kang eyes back-to-back wins, tied with Lydia Ko at Marathon Classic

Danielle Kang won the very first occasion of the LPGA’s Ohio doubleheader and she remains in position for the sweep.

Kang dominated the LPGA’s Drive On Championship in the trip’s go back to competitors recently, following a four-and-a-half-month break associated to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the trip staying in the Buckeye State for today’s Marathon LPGA Classic, Kang followed her champion efficiency with a 7-under 64 onThursday She had 7 birdies and no bogeys at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

“I worked a lot on my putting for the last couple days. Didn’t really like how the ball was coming off my putter,” Kang informed press reporters after her round. “But I think that I kind of got a good feel out of it; then today my putting worked really well. There are days when the ball goes where you see, and that’s what happened.”

Kang is tied atop the leaderboard with Lydia Ko, who is seeking her very first trip win in over 2 years. Ko had 8 birdies and one bogey in Round 1.

“I hit a few shots that were really tap-in range, so when you have three, four of those kind of opportunities, it definitely puts a little stress off the putter, which was kind of the bit that I was struggling with last week,” Ko …