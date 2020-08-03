Danielle Kang claims LPGA Drive On Championship victory | Golf News





Danielle Kang presents with the prize after winning the LPGA Drive On Championship

Danielle Kang warded off a strong difficulty from Celine Boutier to win the LPGA Drive On Championship by one shot.

The 27- year-old American declared her 4th LPGA Tour title, as the Tour resumed after the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a two-under 70 in the last round to complete on seven-under 209 after 54 holes at Inverness in Ohio.

France’s Boutier simply lost out after closing with a one-under 70, while Australian Minjee Lee was 2 strokes even more back in 3rd on 4 under after a strong surface saw her card a round of 70.

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff needed to choose 5th put on 2 under after a back-nine downturn left her with a three-over 75.