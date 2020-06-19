Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, Out of Rehab

Exclusive

Danielle Bregoli — AKA Bhad Bhabie — is returning to her regularly scheduled program in the music biz, ’cause she’s out of rehab and prepared to get back to work.

Sources close to Bhad Bhabie tell TMZ … the 17-year-old rapper was released Wednesday after completing a 30-day rehab program. We’re told she feels great and is pleased to be straight back out and about. We’re told her main focus now’s her music.

Danielle took to Instagram Thursday and posted a mirror shot, and she looks great … like rehab really did her well. She also went live to state a little about her amount of time in treatment — saying she had a great deal going on in her personal life and needed seriously to separate herself from some individuals.



@bhadbhabie / Instagram