Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, Has Entered Rehab

Danielle Bregoli — in any other case generally known as Bhad Bhabie — is getting skilled assist for a pair very critical points … she’s made the choice to enter rehab.

Sources linked to the rapper inform us Danielle, who’s simply 17 years outdated, not too long ago checked herself right into a facility at an undisclosed location, and has been held up a couple of weeks now. We’re informed she’s receiving remedy for a mixture of issues … previous trauma from her childhood, but additionally substance abuse within the type of prescription capsules.

Our sources inform us Danielle, in addition to individuals round her, have been conscious of the severity of the problem … which is why she determined to hunt help. We’re being informed she’s doing effectively to this point and is optimistic about her progress. She could possibly be in there from 30-90 days.

unhealthy bhabie lil chickenhead ass been silent, too. we actually ain’t caught her outdoors not as soon as. hmm. — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) June 1, 2020

BB’s been kinda off the radar recently, which caught the eye of fellow femcee CHIKA … who not too long ago referred to as her out for her silence on George Floyd. She wrote, “bad bhabie lil chickenhead ass been silent, too. we really ain’t caught her outside not once. hmm.”

Welp, Danielle broke that silence Tuesday with a black sq. on IG — following swimsuit with tons of others who went in on a social media blackout this week to honor George and the BLM motion. But, as for not “being outside,” effectively … she’s been busy getting herself proper.

Her administration crew tells us … “We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out.”